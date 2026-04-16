MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Update

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,304,530 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,816,131 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,291 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MAIA Biotechnology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 586,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company's stock.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Down 5.3%

NYSEAMERICAN MAIA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 667,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,781. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $81.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site‐specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody‐based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high‐contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company's pipeline includes several antibody‐radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

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