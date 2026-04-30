Main Street Capital (MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $146.1440 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 87.11%.The firm had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $53.82 on Thursday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business's 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Main Street Capital's payout ratio is 56.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 109.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5,416.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1,740.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Main Street Capital from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised Main Street Capital to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Noble Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

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