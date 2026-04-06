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Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Makita logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Makita gapped down before Monday's open, falling from $33.72 to $31.82 and last trading at $31.82 on very light volume (394 shares).
  • Analyst views are mixed — Wall Street Zen upgraded to a buy while Goldman Sachs downgraded to a sell — and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Reduce".
  • Makita beat estimates with Q results of $0.46 EPS (vs. $0.43) and $1.25B revenue (vs. $1.19B); the stock has a market cap of ~$8.95B, a PE of 17.91, and is trading below its 50‑day ($35.62) and 200‑day ($32.48) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Makita Corp. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.72, but opened at $31.82. Makita shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 394 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Makita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Makita from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Makita presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Makita

Makita Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Makita Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Makita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Makita Corporation OTCMKTS: MKTAY is a global manufacturer of professional and consumer power tools headquartered in Anjō, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Founded in 1915 as an electric motor sales and repair company, it incorporated as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. in 1958 and has since expanded its product portfolio to serve both industrial and residential markets. The company's core business activities encompass the design, production and distribution of power tools, outdoor power equipment and accessories.

Makita's product lineup includes cordless and corded electric drills, drivers, saws, grinders, sanders and rotary hammers, as well as pneumatic and gasoline-powered machinery.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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