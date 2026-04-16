Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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Malaga Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MLGF remained flat at $21.45 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.10. Malaga Financial has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $23.40.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, single and multi-family residential mortgage, consumer, 14-unit investment property, construction, personal, and business loans; home equity lines of credit; and certificates of deposit.

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