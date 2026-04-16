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Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Malaga Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Reported earnings: Malaga Financial posted earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.
  • Stock snapshot: Shares were flat at $21.45 midday with a market cap of $212.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.85; trading volume (~1,739) was roughly in line with its average and the one‑year range is $19.10–$23.40.
  • Business profile: Malaga Financial is the holding company for Malaga Bank, offering community banking products including deposit accounts and a variety of consumer and commercial loans.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MLGF remained flat at $21.45 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.10. Malaga Financial has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $23.40.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, single and multi-family residential mortgage, consumer, 14-unit investment property, construction, personal, and business loans; home equity lines of credit; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF)

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