Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mama's Creations in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Mama's Creations from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mama's Creations from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.80.

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Mama's Creations Price Performance

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. Mama's Creations has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.77 million, a P/E ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Mama's Creations had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.21%.The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mama's Creations will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mama's Creations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAMA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mama's Creations by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,062 shares of the company's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mama's Creations by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mama's Creations by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mama's Creations by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mama's Creations by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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