Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Corey J. Booker Sells 5,000 Shares

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK - Get Free Report) Director Corey J. Booker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $16,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $504,602.37. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get TUSK alerts: Sign Up

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 131,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,588. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.49). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,224 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 178,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 99,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 65.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,081 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TUSK

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mammoth Energy Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mammoth Energy Services wasn't on the list.

While Mammoth Energy Services currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here