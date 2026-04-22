Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Shares Down 0.3% - What's Next?

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. 411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 839% from the average session volume of 44 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

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Man Wah Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of upholstered furniture. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company primarily develops and produces a range of sofas, recliners, sectionals and related home furnishings. Man Wah’s operations encompass research and development, automated manufacturing processes and quality control, enabling it to maintain consistent standards across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio includes leather and fabric upholstery, modular seating systems and motion furniture designed for residential and contract applications.

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