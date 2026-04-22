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Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Shares Down 0.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Man Wah logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 0.3% to $11.07 on the session, with volume spiking 839% to 411 shares versus an average of 44, and the stock trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day simple moving averages ($11.64 and $11.69).
  • The balance sheet shows very low leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01 and moderate liquidity (current ratio 1.46, quick ratio 1.21).
  • Man Wah is a Hong Kong‑based, vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of upholstered furniture, producing leather and fabric sofas, recliners, modular seating and motion furniture using R&D and automated manufacturing.
  • Interested in Man Wah? Here are five stocks we like better.

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. 411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 839% from the average session volume of 44 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Man Wah Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Man Wah Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of upholstered furniture. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company primarily develops and produces a range of sofas, recliners, sectionals and related home furnishings. Man Wah’s operations encompass research and development, automated manufacturing processes and quality control, enabling it to maintain consistent standards across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio includes leather and fabric upholstery, modular seating systems and motion furniture designed for residential and contract applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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