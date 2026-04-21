Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.290-5.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Wall Street Zen raised Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.89. 847,178 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.05. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $119.06 and a 52 week high of $247.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.70.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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