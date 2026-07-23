Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.85. Manitowoc shares last traded at $13.6640, with a volume of 206,370 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Manitowoc from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a P/E ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.72. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.00 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.33%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,919,529.60. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,321,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 57,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,139,051 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,938,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. IES Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,688,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,723 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 222,858 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc NYSE: MTW is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company's product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

Further Reading

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