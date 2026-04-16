ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.40 and a beta of 0.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,408 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,749 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,123 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,601 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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