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Manufacturing Stocks To Consider - July 18th

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
SK hynix logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights five manufacturing stocks with unusually high recent dollar trading volume: SK hynix, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Cerebras Systems, and Forgent Power Solutions.
  • SK hynix stands out as one of the world’s largest memory semiconductor makers, ranking second globally in DRAM revenue with a 29.1% market share in Q1 2026.
  • The group is heavily tied to the semiconductor and AI boom, spanning chip manufacturing, chipmaking equipment, AI infrastructure, and electrical distribution gear for data centers and power-hungry industrial facilities.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

SK hynix, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Cerebras Systems, and Forgent Power Solutions are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce goods by converting raw materials, components, or parts into finished products. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to publicly traded manufacturers such as industrial, automotive, machinery, aerospace, or consumer goods companies whose earnings are tied to production demand, supply chains, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

SK hynix (SKHY)

We are one of the world’s largest memory semiconductor companies and engage in the design, manufacture and sale of advanced memory semiconductors. In the DRAM market that includes HBM, we were ranked second globally based on revenue with a market share of 29.1% in the first quarter of 2026, according to market research conducted by IDC.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKHY

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Cerebras Systems (CBRS)

We are building the fastest AI infrastructure in the world. In AI, speed is critical to win. Speed improves user engagement, expands product capabilities, can lower operating costs, and opens new markets. It shortens iteration cycles for engineers, researchers, and professionals across industries, allowing them to be more productive.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBRS

Forgent Power Solutions (FPS)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FPS

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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