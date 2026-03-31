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Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names five manufacturing stocks to watch: Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Applied Materials (AMAT), AstraZeneca (AZN), Chart Industries (GTLS) and McCormick (MKC) were selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Semiconductor exposure stands out: TSM (chip foundry) and AMAT (semiconductor equipment) are highlighted as beneficiaries of AI-driven demand and pricing power in the chip sector.
  • The list spans industries — biopharma (AZN), cryogenic and gas equipment (GTLS), and consumer foods/spices (MKC) — illustrating manufacturing's cyclical, capital‑intensive profile and varied growth/dividend and operational risks for investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Astrazeneca, Chart Industries, and McCormick & Company, Incorporated are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is producing physical goods through factories and industrial processes—examples include automakers, industrial machinery makers, electronics manufacturers, and chemical or textile producers. For investors they tend to be cyclical and capital‑intensive, with performance tied to economic activity and influenced by commodity prices, labor and supply‑chain costs, technology and productivity changes, and trade policy, offering both growth/dividend potential and elevated operational risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Astrazeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZN

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKC

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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