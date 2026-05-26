Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 3.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.28. 42,506,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 46,409,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Get Marathon Digital alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.29). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 234.83%.The company had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Digital news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $252,495.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,788,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,962,597.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 42,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $505,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,007,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,084,564. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,654. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 40,054 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marathon Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Digital wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Digital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here