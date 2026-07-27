Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2.9% - Here's What Happened

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) was down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.77. 41,871,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 46,057,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Get Marathon Digital alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $391,946.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,562,009 shares in the company, valued at $65,008,628.25. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 425,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,100,792. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,756. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,098,686 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $220,922,000 after buying an additional 6,172,110 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,492,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,727,069 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $24,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,706,277 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $419,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,559 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marathon Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Digital wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here