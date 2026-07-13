Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 3.3% - Here's Why

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.19. 35,603,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 45,365,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 231,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,888. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 963,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,733,694. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,855 shares of company stock worth $2,465,975. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.2% during the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,924 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 38.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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