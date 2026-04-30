Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $52.9980 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 70.40% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.43. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.11. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $7,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,797,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,000,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 687,253 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 442,059 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MRVI is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company's offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai's platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

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