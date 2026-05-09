Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Announces Earnings Results

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%.

Here are the key takeaways from Maravai LifeSciences' conference call:

Strong Q1 and upgraded outlook: Q1 revenue was $65.8M (41% YoY) with adjusted EBITDA of $20.3M, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to $205M–$215M and adjusted EBITDA to $30M–$32M.

Q1 revenue was $65.8M (41% YoY) with adjusted EBITDA of $20.3M, and management raised full-year revenue guidance to $205M–$215M and adjusted EBITDA to $30M–$32M. TriLink momentum: TriLink drove the quarter—72% of revenue, 65% YoY growth (15% base growth excluding CleanCap)—with >70 customers adopting ModTail and a GMP customer funnel expected to grow ~22% in 2026.

TriLink drove the quarter—72% of revenue, 65% YoY growth (15% base growth excluding CleanCap)—with >70 customers adopting ModTail and a GMP customer funnel expected to grow ~22% in 2026. Operational and cash improvements: Adjusted gross margin was 65.3%, the company generated $4.2M of free cash flow, repaid $50M of debt, and expects >$65M of annual EBITDA savings from restructuring.

Adjusted gross margin was 65.3%, the company generated $4.2M of free cash flow, repaid $50M of debt, and expects >$65M of annual EBITDA savings from restructuring. Cygnus remains profitable and strategically relevant, posting a 73.8% adjusted EBITDA margin, expanding into DNA quant/extraction kits and MockV products, and maintaining a 100% attach rate across 29 FDA/EMA‑approved CAR T/gene therapies.

Cygnus remains profitable and strategically relevant, posting a 73.8% adjusted EBITDA margin, expanding into DNA quant/extraction kits and MockV products, and maintaining a 100% attach rate across 29 FDA/EMA‑approved CAR T/gene therapies. Timing and lumpiness risks remain—revenue can swing quarter-to-quarter due to large orders, and Q1 softness in China (distributor ordering timing) plus weaker academic demand could delay some recovery in APAC.

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Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $4.85. 11,235,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,654. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,336,680 shares of the company's stock worth $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,173,656 shares of the company's stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 104,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,670,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MRVI is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company's offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai's platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

Further Reading

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