Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.82. Marchex shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 13,074 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Marchex in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Marchex Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300,388 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company's stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc NASDAQ: MCHX operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company's core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

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