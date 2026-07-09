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Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Marchex shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $1.8053 and last changing hands at $1.71. The stock’s 200-day average is $1.60, a level often watched by technical traders.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with Weiss Ratings reaffirming a “sell (d-)” rating and MarketBeat showing an average rating of “Reduce.” One analyst rates it Hold and one rates it Sell.
  • Recent fundamentals were weak, as Marchex reported a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share, wider than expected, on revenue of $10.62 million versus estimates of $10.89 million. The company also posted negative return on equity and negative net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.8053. Marchex shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 3,638 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marchex presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marchex

Marchex Stock Down 4.5%

The firm has a market cap of $75.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300,388 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marchex by 13.9% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 61,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company's stock.

Marchex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc NASDAQ: MCHX operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company's core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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