Markel Group (MKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Markel Group to announce earnings of $30.64 per share and revenue of $4.5007 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel Group to post $114 EPS for the current fiscal year and $124 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Markel Group Stock Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,960.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,883.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,952.53. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,719.41 and a 52-week high of $2,207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,789.19 per share, with a total value of $89,459.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 550 shares in the company, valued at $984,054.50. The trade was a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,191,514.95. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in Markel Group by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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