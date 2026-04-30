Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,740.30 and last traded at $1,755.6330, with a volume of 216309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,908.99.

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Key Stories Impacting Markel Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Markel Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underwriting performance improved — Markel's insurance operations reported a better combined ratio (around 93%), showing underwriting discipline and lower loss activity versus prior periods; that supports recurring earnings power. Quiver Quantitative: Underwriting

Underwriting performance improved — Markel's insurance operations reported a better combined ratio (around 93%), showing underwriting discipline and lower loss activity versus prior periods; that supports recurring earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line was robust — revenue came in above some estimates (~$2.82B vs. ~ $2.38B consensus), indicating business activity remained healthy even as earnings were volatile. Press Release: Q1 Results

Top-line was robust — revenue came in above some estimates (~$2.82B vs. ~ $2.38B consensus), indicating business activity remained healthy even as earnings were volatile. Neutral Sentiment: Management warned markets are volatile — the earnings call framed the quarter as “strong core, volatile markets,” highlighting that investment swings can create quarter-to-quarter GAAP noise while the underlying business remains stable. TipRanks: Call Highlights

Management warned markets are volatile — the earnings call framed the quarter as “strong core, volatile markets,” highlighting that investment swings can create quarter-to-quarter GAAP noise while the underlying business remains stable. Negative Sentiment: Large mark-to-market investment losses drove a GAAP hit — the company recorded substantial net investment losses (reported roughly $700M+ in several summaries), producing an operating loss and a comprehensive loss for the quarter; that hit book value and investor sentiment. Quiver Quantitative: Investment Losses

Large mark-to-market investment losses drove a GAAP hit — the company recorded substantial net investment losses (reported roughly $700M+ in several summaries), producing an operating loss and a comprehensive loss for the quarter; that hit book value and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss and GAAP volatility — reported EPS missed consensus materially (various reports cite a large miss vs. ~$26.38 consensus), which, combined with the investment markdowns, triggered investor selling. Zacks: EPS Miss

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Markel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2,100.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,954.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,020.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 13.22%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 117.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total transaction of $207,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,984,513.56. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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