MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 35.53%.The business had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. MarketAxess's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from MarketAxess' conference call:

MarketAxess reported record Q1 revenue of $233 million (+12%) , EPS of $2.20 ($2.25 ex-notable items, +20%), record trading ADV, and trailing‑12‑month free cash flow of $316 million, with ~50% of incremental revenue coming from new initiatives.

MarketAxess reported , EPS of $2.20 ($2.25 ex-notable items, +20%), record trading ADV, and trailing‑12‑month free cash flow of $316 million, with ~50% of incremental revenue coming from new initiatives. Growth outside U.S. credit was strong (20% YoY), led by Emerging Markets and Eurobonds—EM ADV +30%, EM generated $20 million incremental revenue over the trailing 12 months and a record active client footprint.

Growth outside U.S. credit was strong (20% YoY), led by Emerging Markets and Eurobonds—EM ADV +30%, EM generated $20 million incremental revenue over the trailing 12 months and a record active client footprint. The company is increasing investments in AI and tech modernization (new CTO hire) to leverage its proprietary RFQ dataset and AI products (CP+, SensAI, AI Dealer Select) as a stated competitive advantage for data‑driven execution and analytics.

The company is increasing investments in AI and tech modernization (new CTO hire) to leverage its proprietary RFQ dataset and AI products (CP+, SensAI, AI Dealer Select) as a stated competitive advantage for data‑driven execution and analytics. April showed a sequential slowdown and an apparent U.S. high‑grade market‑share decline driven by volatile market dynamics, heavy new‑issue activity and distorted TRACE reporting (company estimates ~160 bps upside if duplicate reports suppressed), creating near‑term headwinds.

April showed a sequential slowdown and an apparent U.S. high‑grade market‑share decline driven by volatile market dynamics, heavy new‑issue activity and distorted TRACE reporting (company estimates ~160 bps upside if duplicate reports suppressed), creating near‑term headwinds. Capital return and balance‑sheet actions: completed a $300M ASR ( ~$60M repurchased in Q1), paid dividends, reduced share count (EPS benefit ~$0.12) and ended Q1 with ~$537M in cash and investments and $205M remaining buyback authorization.

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MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.53. 573,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,902. MarketAxess has a one year low of $145.95 and a one year high of $232.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. MarketAxess's payout ratio is 36.88%.

Key Stories Impacting MarketAxess

Here are the key news stories impacting MarketAxess this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketAxess reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.25 , topping estimates of $2.15, while revenue reached $233.4 million , also above expectations and up 11.9% year over year. MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MarketAxess reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of , topping estimates of $2.15, while revenue reached , also above expectations and up year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted record total revenues and higher commission revenue, suggesting continued strength in its electronic fixed-income trading platform. MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company highlighted record total revenues and higher commission revenue, suggesting continued strength in its electronic fixed-income trading platform. Positive Sentiment: Management and related coverage pointed to international expansion and AI initiatives as additional growth drivers, which could support longer-term revenue gains and platform differentiation. MKTX Q1 deep dive: International expansion and AI initiatives drive revenue growth

Management and related coverage pointed to and as additional growth drivers, which could support longer-term revenue gains and platform differentiation. Neutral Sentiment: The board also approved a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, reinforcing the company’s cash-return profile, though this is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock’s move today.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MarketAxess from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $193.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company's network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

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