Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY - Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and traded as low as $9.39. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 35,149 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Marks and Spencer Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 0.1%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc OTCMKTS: MAKSY, commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company's retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.

In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women's, men's and children's fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.

Further Reading

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