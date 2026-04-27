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Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Marks and Spencer Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Gapped down: Marks & Spencer shares opened at $8.87 after a $9.17 close and last traded at $8.94, reflecting about a 4.4% decline on low volume.
  • Berenberg upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy on Jan. 9, and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 2 Holds).
  • Shares trade below the 50‑day ($9.85) and 200‑day ($9.74) moving averages, and the company shows weak short-term liquidity (quick ratio 0.46, current ratio 0.81) with a debt/equity of 1.01.
  • Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $8.87. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 4,822 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 4.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc OTCMKTS: MAKSY, commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company's retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.

In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women's, men's and children's fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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