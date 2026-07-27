Marqeta (MQ) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Marqeta to announce earnings of $0.0073 per share and revenue of $172.9550 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Marqeta had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marqeta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marqeta alerts: Sign Up

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $17.07 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MQ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $20.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marqeta

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elaine Paul sold 4,537 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $68,962.40. Following the sale, the director owned 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $135,280. This trade represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Todd Pollak sold 18,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 185,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,122,935.04. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,927,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marqeta by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,450,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,624,000 after buying an additional 130,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,218,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,040,000 after buying an additional 1,736,796 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marqeta by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,214,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,372,000 after buying an additional 587,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marqeta by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta is a modern card issuing and payment processing platform that enables businesses to design, launch and manage customized payment cards. The company offers a fully programmable open API that allows clients to create virtual, physical and tokenized payment cards with real-time transaction controls and dynamic spend limits. By leveraging Marqeta's infrastructure, companies can streamline their payment operations, reduce time to market and deliver tailored payment experiences to end consumers.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Oakland, California, Marqeta was established by CEO Jason Gardner with the goal of transforming traditional card issuance through cloud-native technology.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marqeta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marqeta wasn't on the list.

While Marqeta currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here