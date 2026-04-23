Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.2857.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $367.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $227.55 and a 12-month high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 2,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.03, for a total value of $716,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,451,633.97. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total value of $22,630,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,813,498.74. The trade was a 35.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055 over the last ninety days. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32,607.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,605 shares of the company's stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 489,105 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company's stock worth $1,281,825,000 after buying an additional 330,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here