Marriott International (MAR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $7.1926 billion for the quarter. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $374.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.14 and a 200 day moving average of $352.45. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.6% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Key Marriott International News

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Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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