Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $400.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $387.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.59.

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Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $369.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 159,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,977. The business's 50-day moving average is $376.76 and its 200-day moving average is $350.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $253.76 and a fifty-two week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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