Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $386.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAR. Evercore boosted their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $369.64.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $359.06 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $341.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $250.79 and a 1 year high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total value of $22,630,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,813,498.74. The trade was a 35.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,998.01. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,158,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock worth $381,654,000 after buying an additional 124,759 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in Marriott International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572,367 shares of the company's stock worth $149,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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