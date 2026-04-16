Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $372.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $356.00 to $372.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.20% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.36.

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Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.99. 124,555 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,249. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $212.53 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $213,000,840. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total value of $2,258,411.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,942.12. The trade was a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,540 shares of company stock worth $34,274,055. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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