Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $396.65 and last traded at $391.54, with a volume of 496126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $385.30.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.81. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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