Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.13 and traded as high as $77.43. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares last traded at $77.1280, with a volume of 550,693 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.44.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is -34.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Flaskey purchased 14,862 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.26 per share, with a total value of $999,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,618.12. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock worth $195,730,000 after buying an additional 234,105 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $12,633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,552 shares of the company's stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 215,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,668 shares of the company's stock worth $23,057,000 after buying an additional 117,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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