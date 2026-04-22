Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Down 5% - Time to Sell?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.51 and last traded at $73.94. 126,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 589,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 7.1%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is -34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Flaskey acquired 14,862 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 14,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,618.12. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,662 shares of the company's stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company's stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,199 shares of the company's stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 107,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,820 shares of the company's stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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