Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Marsh & McLennan Companies' conference call:

Q1 results — Revenue rose 8% to $7.6 billion (4% underlying), adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS each grew 8% (adjusted EPS $3.29), and the company repurchased $750 million of stock while guiding to similar underlying revenue growth in 2026 with continued margin expansion.

— Revenue rose 8% to (4% underlying), adjusted operating income and adjusted EPS each grew 8% (adjusted EPS $3.29), and the company repurchased $750 million of stock while guiding to similar underlying revenue growth in 2026 with continued margin expansion. AI strategy — Marsh is investing heavily in AI across three pillars (growth, productivity, efficiency) with products like Ada, Sentrisk, Euclid and GC QuoteBox and early wins (e.g., document ingestion improving efficiency ~20%), which management says will fund growth investments and support margin improvement.

— Marsh is investing heavily in AI across three pillars (growth, productivity, efficiency) with products like Ada, Sentrisk, Euclid and GC QuoteBox and early wins (e.g., document ingestion improving efficiency ~20%), which management says will fund growth investments and support margin improvement. Legal charge — The quarter included a $425 million charge related to ongoing litigation stemming from the Greensill Capital collapse, recorded as the company's best estimate of liability after mediation; the matter remains unresolved.

Legal charge — The quarter included a charge related to ongoing litigation stemming from the Greensill Capital collapse, recorded as the company's best estimate of liability after mediation; the matter remains unresolved. Market and interest-rate headwinds — Pricing pressure persists (Marsh index: primary commercial rates down 5%, global property down 9%; reinsurance non-loss accounts down 15–20%) and fiduciary interest income declined $18 million to $85 million in Q1, with Q2 fiduciary income expected around $80 million.

Market and interest-rate headwinds — Pricing pressure persists (Marsh index: primary commercial rates down 5%, global property down 9%; reinsurance non-loss accounts down 15–20%) and fiduciary interest income declined $18 million to $85 million in Q1, with Q2 fiduciary income expected around $80 million. Capital deployment — Management expects to deploy about $5 billion of capital in 2026 across dividends, acquisitions and buybacks (balanced, disciplined approach), and says the M&A pipeline is active while buybacks will flex with acquisition activity.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $164.89 and a 1-year high of $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business's 50-day moving average is $173.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.33.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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