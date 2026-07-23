Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.80 per share and revenue of $1.8701 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.7%

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $551.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $576.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $525.38 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $702.00 to $664.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $614.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $681.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,340,677 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,284,938,000 after buying an additional 565,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,031 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $188,686,000 after acquiring an additional 214,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,167 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115,524 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 124,963 shares of the construction company's stock worth $78,762,000 after acquiring an additional 110,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,034 shares of the construction company's stock worth $85,948,000 after acquiring an additional 109,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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