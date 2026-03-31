Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.2424.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 44,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $4,424,078.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,372.39. This trade represents a 44.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 79,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Spear Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,066,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 67,659 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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