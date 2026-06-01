Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) COO Chris Koopmans Sells 10,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $2,058,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,871,891.04. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $1,627,600.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00.

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Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $14.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.43. 32,783,722 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,094,582. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $225.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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