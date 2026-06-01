Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) COO Chris Koopmans Sells 10,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marvell COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares on June 1 at an average price of $205.87, totaling about $2.06 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and he still holds 237,392 shares.
  • Marvell stock rose 7.0% in Monday trading to $219.43, near its 52-week high of $225.14. Trading volume also topped its recent average, indicating elevated investor interest.
  • The company continues to post strong fundamentals and upbeat analyst sentiment after its latest earnings matched EPS expectations and beat revenue estimates slightly, with revenue up 27.6% year over year. Several analysts raised price targets, and the consensus rating remains a Moderate Buy.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $2,058,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,871,891.04. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 1st, Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $1,627,600.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $14.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.43. 32,783,722 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,094,582. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $225.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
tc pixel
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines