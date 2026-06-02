Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 32.7% - Here's What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shares traded up 32.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.14 and last traded at $291.1840. 32,783,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 27,094,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.43.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 32.7%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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