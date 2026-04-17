Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 4.7% Higher - Still a Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.91 and last traded at $139.69. 25,851,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 19,559,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.37.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.06.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 213,560 shares of company stock valued at $24,888,062 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 361,807 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 973,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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