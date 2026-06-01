Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $225.14 and last traded at $219.43. 32,592,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 22,281,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.34.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $1,627,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 209,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,113,193.92. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock worth $29,901,072 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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