Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 4% - Here's What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.69 and last traded at $157.32. Approximately 30,287,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,139,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.31.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet/Google is in talks with Marvell to co-develop two custom AI chips (an MPU and an inference TPU) are lifting expectations for a large data‑center design win and drove fresh highs for MRVL. Read More.

Reports that Alphabet/Google is in talks with Marvell to co-develop two custom AI chips (an MPU and an inference TPU) are lifting expectations for a large data‑center design win and drove fresh highs for MRVL. Read More. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets raised its price target to $170 (from $115) and kept an Outperform rating, giving institutional validation that supports further upside if execution continues. Read More.

RBC Capital Markets raised its price target to $170 (from $115) and kept an Outperform rating, giving institutional validation that supports further upside if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and social chatter highlight strong earnings momentum, AI infrastructure positioning (including Celestial AI and Nvidia ties) and bullish revenue forecasts for custom ASICs; this narrative underpins expectations for multiyear growth. Read More.

Analyst and social chatter highlight strong earnings momentum, AI infrastructure positioning (including Celestial AI and Nvidia ties) and bullish revenue forecasts for custom ASICs; this narrative underpins expectations for multiyear growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call‑option activity indicates speculative and institutional bullish positioning, suggesting traders are betting on further upside from AI/news flow. Read More.

Unusually heavy call‑option activity indicates speculative and institutional bullish positioning, suggesting traders are betting on further upside from AI/news flow. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party supplier/partner moves (e.g., POET Technologies rallying on a Marvell linkage) show ecosystem effects but don’t confirm direct revenue impact to Marvell yet. Read More.

Third‑party supplier/partner moves (e.g., POET Technologies rallying on a Marvell linkage) show ecosystem effects but don’t confirm direct revenue impact to Marvell yet. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative valuation and product mix debates (example: Micron vs. Marvell) highlight alternative AI chip bets; some investors may rotate to peers with different risk/reward profiles. Read More.

Comparative valuation and product mix debates (example: Micron vs. Marvell) highlight alternative AI chip bets; some investors may rotate to peers with different risk/reward profiles. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece warns the current rally may be overextended and flags valuation risk/possible rating downgrades if growth assumptions prove optimistic. Read More.

A Seeking Alpha piece warns the current rally may be overextended and flags valuation risk/possible rating downgrades if growth assumptions prove optimistic. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling (EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares) is being noted by the market; while insider sales have many explanations, they can add short‑term caution. Read More.

Recent insider selling (EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares) is being noted by the market; while insider sales have many explanations, they can add short‑term caution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts caution that product‑level (XPU) guidance and unit economics may be weaker than headline AI optimism implies; missed or cautious guidance would likely cap upside. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,688,402.76. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 223,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,243,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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