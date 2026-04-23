Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 5.2% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $167.86 and last traded at $165.56. 36,187,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 20,398,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.32.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet/Google is in talks with Marvell to co-develop two custom AI chips (an MPU and an inference TPU) have fueled expectations of a large hyperscaler design win and lifted sentiment. Google talks with Marvell (Reuters)

Reports that Alphabet/Google is in talks with Marvell to co-develop two custom AI chips (an MPU and an inference TPU) have fueled expectations of a large hyperscaler design win and lifted sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Marvell announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies to add advanced plasmonics-based silicon photonics (aimed at 3.2T+ scaling), strengthening its optical interconnect roadmap for AI/data-center customers. Polariton acquisition (BusinessWire)

Marvell announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies to add advanced plasmonics-based silicon photonics (aimed at 3.2T+ scaling), strengthening its optical interconnect roadmap for AI/data-center customers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional actions are reinforcing the bull case — RBC notably raised its target and several outlets highlight heavy institutional inflows and upside from custom AI silicon exposure. RBC raises target (247WallStreet)

Analyst and institutional actions are reinforcing the bull case — RBC notably raised its target and several outlets highlight heavy institutional inflows and upside from custom AI silicon exposure. Positive Sentiment: Supplier/order flow evidence: POET Technologies confirmed orders from Marvell, signaling Marvell is moving components into its supply chain for new optical/packaging initiatives. POET orders from Marvell (Yahoo)

Supplier/order flow evidence: POET Technologies confirmed orders from Marvell, signaling Marvell is moving components into its supply chain for new optical/packaging initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual, heavy call‑option activity has accompanied the share run, reflecting speculative leverage and short‑term positioning that can amplify moves in either direction. Options activity (Barchart)

Unusual, heavy call‑option activity has accompanied the share run, reflecting speculative leverage and short‑term positioning that can amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Extensive media/analysis coverage (Seeking Alpha, Forbes, MarketBeat) is dissecting Marvell’s AI “hidden engine” and valuation; coverage can sustain interest but also amplifies short‑term swings. Hidden engine analysis (Seeking Alpha)

Extensive media/analysis coverage (Seeking Alpha, Forbes, MarketBeat) is dissecting Marvell’s AI “hidden engine” and valuation; coverage can sustain interest but also amplifies short‑term swings. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Mark Casper disclosed sales of shares in April — a signal some traders view negatively even though insider sales can reflect personal liquidity needs. Insider sale (InsiderTrades)

Insider selling: EVP Mark Casper disclosed sales of shares in April — a signal some traders view negatively even though insider sales can reflect personal liquidity needs. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and guidance caution: a number of analysts and pieces warn the rally may be priced for perfection (high P/E and rapid forward expectations) and flag potential gaps between headline AI wins and product‑level/unit guidance. Valuation/guidance concerns (Seeking Alpha)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.73.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 223,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,243,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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