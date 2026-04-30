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Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Releases Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Marwyn Value Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Marwyn Value Investors reported quarterly EPS of GBX 9.06 on revenue of GBX 503 million, with a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 195.92%.
  • Shares traded up GBX 2.50 to GBX 136; the company has a market capitalization of £76.89 million and a low valuation with a P/E of 3.06, while 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages sit around GBX 135 and GBX 137 respectively.
  • The fund follows a buy-and-build strategy, investing in small- and mid-cap companies across the UK, Europe and North America, targeting enterprise values of about EUR150m–EUR1,500m.
  • Interested in Marwyn Value Investors? Here are five stocks we like better.

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marwyn Value Investors had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 195.92%.The firm had revenue of GBX 503 million during the quarter.

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

Shares of MVI traded up GBX 2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 136. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,069. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 135.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.30. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 106.66 and a 12-month high of GBX 146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of £76.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.32.

About Marwyn Value Investors

(Get Free Report)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

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