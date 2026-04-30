Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Releases Earnings Results

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Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

Marwyn Value Investors ( LON:MVI Get Free Report ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marwyn Value Investors had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 195.92%.The firm had revenue of GBX 503 million during the quarter.

Shares of MVI traded up GBX 2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 136. The stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,069. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 135.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.30. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 106.66 and a 12-month high of GBX 146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of £76.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.32.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).

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