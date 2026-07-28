Mary Lou Burke Sells 500 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 33,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,600. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get BFAM alerts: Sign Up

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. 963,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,080. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $712.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $713.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,128 shares of the company's stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bright Horizons Family Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bright Horizons Family Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here