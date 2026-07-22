Masco (MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Masco to announce earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $2.0824 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Masco Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $76.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Masco has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 114.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.67.

View Our Latest Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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