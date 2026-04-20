Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the construction company's stock. Bank of America's price target indicates a potential downside of 8.40% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates cut Masco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.00.

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Masco Stock Up 0.0%

MAS opened at $66.59 on Monday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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