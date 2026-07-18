Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

MAS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised shares of Masco from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.67.

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Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masco has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Masco will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Masco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,274 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Masco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the construction company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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