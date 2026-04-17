Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,248,048 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 2,680,885 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,934,658 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Masimo by 44.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,884 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 136.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,201 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company's stock.

Masimo Trading Down 0.1%

Masimo stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $125.94 and a 12-month high of $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut Masimo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Get Our Latest Report on MASI

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo NASDAQ: MASI is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company's flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo's portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

Further Reading

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