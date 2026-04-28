Masimo (MASI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $398.6510 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's 50-day moving average is $177.02 and its 200-day moving average is $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Masimo has a one year low of $125.94 and a one year high of $179.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research cut Masimo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered Masimo from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Masimo from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Masimo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company's stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo NASDAQ: MASI is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company's flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo's portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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