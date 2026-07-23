MasTec (MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect MasTec to announce earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $4.3040 billion for the quarter. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $357.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $518.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $466.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $347,792,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $147,357,000. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock worth $184,557,000 after buying an additional 324,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,886 shares of the construction company's stock worth $155,965,000 after buying an additional 304,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $65,211,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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